Investigation underway after man with stab wounds dies at Anadarko hospital

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities in Anadarko are investigating after a man with stab wounds died from his injuries.

According to the Anadarko Police Department, officers were called to the Physicians Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a male stabbing victim.

Not long after officers arrived at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Humberto Marron.

The incident is being investigated by Criminal Investigations Division of the Anadarko Police Department and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.