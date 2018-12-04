Investigation underway after man with stab wounds dies at Anadarko hospital

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities in Anadarko are investigating after a man with stab wounds died from his injuries.
According to the Anadarko Police Department, officers were called to the Physicians Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a male stabbing victim.
Not long after officers arrived at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as 36-year-old Humberto Marron.
The incident is being investigated by Criminal Investigations Division of the Anadarko Police Department and the District 6 Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.