Man claiming to be ‘Texas Champion’ barges into stranger’s home hours after Big 12 Championship game

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla - Police and Gary Arnold are scratching their heads after a bizarre uninvited guest burst into a home.

"I was sitting on the couch and I wasn't expecting anybody or anything and this guy just barges through my door," said Arnold.

As if that wasn't bizarre enough, Arnold asked the man, now identified as 28-year-old Matthew Crabtree, why he was there. In response, Arnold says the intruder proclaimed 'I am a Texas Champion.'

I don't know if he was from Texas or just a Texas fan, said Arnold. "Maybe he was a little upset."

The encounter occurred Saturday evening, hours after the Texas Longhorns lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game.

"There was no relationship between the two, evidently this person had too much to drink, was walking around and maybe he was lost, we really don't know,

said Captain Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Arnold's roommate grabbed a taser and hoped the sound would scare him off.

"He wouldn't get out so I started shoving the door and he started shoving back," explained Arnold. "I could tell he just wasn't in his right mind."

Apparently Crabtree knew it, too. According to the arrest report, he told the officer he definitely had too much to drink.

"I locked the door and then basically he sat out here yelling and kicking our door for a little bit before the cops showed up," said Arnold.

Crabtree was arrested and cited for public drunkenness.

Neither Arnold nor police know why Crabtree chose that residence; according to court records, he lives about ten miles away from the home. Arnold did not want to press charges against the stranger, he just wanted him removed from his property.

Crabtree posted bond Sunday.