Medical marijuana authority collects $7.8 million in application fees

OKLAHOMA CITY — In less than four months, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has collected nearly $8 million application fees.

As of Dec. 1, the program has raked in around $7.8 million.

“The majority of that does come from the business applications, around $6.1 million. The remaining $1.7 million, coming from patient application fees,” said OMMA communications manager Melissa Miller.

That money will support the implementation of the program. Initial estimates are around $8.7 million, Miller said.

“Obviously, staffing is a primary cost. We have about 15 to 20 right now but we aren’t fully staffed quite yet. We also have our start up cost which includes the software program which we use to process our application. Other sort of contracting fees, equipment, computers, things like that,” she explained.

That figure, however, potentially decreases after the first year.

Chip Paul, with Oklahomans For Health, authored State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana in June.

“We’re surprised, you know, almost shocked at the amount of funds that the Oklahoma Marijuana Medical Authority has been able to bring in just on licensing fees,” Paul said.

Other advocates behind the state question, including Jed Green with New Health Solutions Oklahoma, said the numbers prove the program can be self sustaining.

“Ultimately, this is a wonderful thing. We believe that the OMMA should be a freestanding state agency and we hope that our legislators will get in that direction in the spring,” he said. “It’s already proven that with the 2,500 annual commercial license fees that this is an entity that could pay for itself.”