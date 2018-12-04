New details released in deadly I-35 semi collision

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Authorities have identified the person killed in a semi collision on I-35 in Garvin County.

It happened Monday just before 7:30 a.m. approximately two miles south of Pauls Valley.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, semi driver Carlos Escoto, 61, of Garland, Texas, was traveling northbound on I-35 when for an unknown reason, he departed the roadway to right and struck the rear of another semi that was parked on the outside shoulder of the interstate.

The crash caused both semis to catch on fire.

Escoto was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other semi was treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while crews worked at the scene.