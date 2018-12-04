× Officials investigating after body found inside Guthrie apartment following fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A body was found following an apartment fire in Guthrie.

A police officer called in the fire near Pine and College around 11 p.m. Monday and advised people may be trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, the second floor of the apartment was fully involved.

Two residents jumped from the second floor and were injured. One victim was transported by mediflight, while the other person was transported by ambulance.

Officials tell News 4 a 14-year-old boy is also unaccounted for.

The body found will be identified by the medical examiner. It is unknown if it’s the teen.

Eight units in total were affected by the blaze and all of the units are a total loss.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting victims.