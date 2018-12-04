× Man dies after being hit by vehicle on I-44 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was killed along busy interstate Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle.

Crews were on scene on I-44 westbound at I-235.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 7 a.m. about a man walking along the interstate. Before OHP was able to arrive at scene, officials say the man was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The two inside lanes on the interstate were closed due to the incident but have since been reopened.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.