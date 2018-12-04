× Oklahoma City police find burglary suspect hiding in closet; 3 others also arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged burglar thought she’d almost got away with it until police found her hiding inside an Oklahoma City home. It happened near Southwest 26th and Shields on Wednesday.

Police said 21-year-old Adrianna Rivera was found hiding in the closet – but not before three others were arrested, as well.

Alanna Rivera is another one of the four suspects who would eventually be arrested on a second-degree burglary charge. The 22-year-old, admitting she shouldn’t have been there, told authorities it was her ex-boyfriend’s home and she was just there to pick up her belongings – a story the victim would later deny.

Two other suspects, 22-year-old Erron Gaines and 28-year-old Shaneka Barnes, were also arrested.

All four suspects face the second-degree burglary complaint.