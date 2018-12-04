Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with stabbing death of boyfriend

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Murray County.

“We received a call about two individuals that were trespassing on some private property,”Murray County Deputy Brandon Eddy told KXII. “I was actually in route to that call when we received another call stating that the individual had been stabbed and was bleeding out.”

When Deputy Eddy arrived on the scene, he saw that Damon Phillips had been stabbed in the chest. He also reported that Phillips’ girlfriend, Brandi Bolton, was giving him CPR.

However, Phillips died from his injuries.

Bolton was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder, but a motive has not been released.