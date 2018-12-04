× OSU professor arrested amid allegations of stalking

STILLWATER, Okla. – A professor at Oklahoma State University has been arrested following allegations of stalking.

University officials tell the O’Colly that 53-year-old Hugh Crethar, an associate professor at the school, was suspended from his duties when they received a complaint from a former graduate student.

According to court documents, Crethar allegedly harassed a former graduate student at OSU. The O’Colly reports that Crethar allegedly “engaged in frequent and continual communications, personal contacts, comments, suggestions and proposals that were lewd and obscene.”

The Stillwater News Press reports that Crethar was charged with stalking on Monday in Payne County.

Oklahoma State University released the following statement regarding the allegations:

“Oklahoma State University takes allegations of misconduct seriously. Upon receiving this complaint, the University began a Title IX investigation. During the investigation, the faculty member is suspended from duties at OSU. OSU is working closely with the campus police and district attorney’s office. The alleged behavior is inconsistent with our ongoing effort to maintain a respectful, safe and inclusive campus. Since this is a personnel matter and there is an ongoing investigation, OSU is unable to comment further.”