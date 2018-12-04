Police: Man pistol-whipped, tied up during home invasion

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man says he was pistol-whipped and tied up when a group of men forced their way into his home.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Tulsa police say the victim heard a knock on his door. When he opened it, he says three men forced their way inside his house.

The victim says he was pistol-whipped and duct taped as the alleged suspects stole items from his home.

“He was duct taped and forced to lay down in the hallway,” said Sgt. Patrick Stephens, with the Tulsa Police Department. “That’s where they left him until they left. He was able to get himself free and go to a neighbor’s house.”

Authorities tell KJRH the thieves made off with the man’s television, cell phone, computers, money and his red 1999 Dodge Ram truck.

The victim says he didn’t recognize the men.