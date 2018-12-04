Police: Teen fired shots at security guard outside of Tulsa mall

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say they are working to identify a teenager who shot at a security guard outside a Tulsa mall.

Police tell FOX 23 it all started when three teenagers were being kicked out of Tulsa’s Woodland Hills Mall following a fight.

As the teens were being escorted out of the mall, one of the teens allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at a security vehicle as it drove through the parking lot.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

However, police say they are taking the case seriously and are now searching for the alleged suspect.

Woodland Hills Mall released the following statement after the incident:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our shoppers and employees. We are grateful for the swift response by our security team and the Tulsa Police Department, and for the fact that no one was injured during this incident in our parking lot. As this is now a police matter, all further inquiries should be directed to the Tulsa Police Department.”