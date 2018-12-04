Raising Cane’s to open new restaurant in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Raising Cane’s just broke ground on its 14th Oklahoma City restaurant!

When the restaurant opens in February, it will be the 22nd Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma and 436th system-wide.

The restaurant will begin hiring 75-80 crew members for multiple positions in the coming weeks.

“We love Oklahoma City and couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs on the westside another Raising Cane’s restaurant to get their chicken finger fix,” said Area Director Jared Dunn. “We have found the perfect location at the intersection of Reno Ave. and S. MacArthur Blvd., so our next step will be to assemble the perfect crew. Along with sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, our team will be dedicated to getting more involved with schools and organizations in the community.”

The Louisiana-based company is known for fresh, never frozen chicken fingers, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw and more.

The new location will be located at 5900 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.