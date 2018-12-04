Superintendent: Memphis boy killed in Arkansas bus crash was 3rd grader

BENTON, Ark. – A Memphis public school superintendent says a third grader from one of its charter schools was killed in a bus crash in central Arkansas.

Speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Aspire Public Schools superintendent Nickalous Manning did not reveal the boy’s name, but said he was “full of life, full of energy.”

At least 45 other people were injured when a charter bus plowed off an interstate and tumbled down an embankment near Benton, Arkansas, before dawn Monday. The bus driver is being questioned by troopers.

Manning says the loss of the boy is “going to be hard to heal from.”

Bobby White, a spokesman for the Achievement School District in Memphis, said students from five of the district’s schools were in the bus that crashed.

State police say the bus, owned by Scott Shuttle Service Somerville, Tennessee, was carrying the youth all-star football team that was returning home to the Memphis area after competing in a tournament over the weekend in Texas.