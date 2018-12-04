× Tinker Air Force Base to observe National Day of Mourning

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Tinker Air Force Base will observe the National Day of Mourning in honor of the passing of President George H.W. Bush

President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring Wednesday, December 5, as a National Day of Mourning.

Tinker Air Force Base will be closed and all federal employees, except for mission-essential personnel, are excused from duty.

The Tinker, Piazza, Lancer and the Patriot (Tinker Elementary) Gates will be open, all other gates will be closed.

The 72nd Medical Group will be closed as well as the Commissary.

The Base Exchange will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.