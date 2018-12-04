× Troopers respond to deadly wreck along H.E. Bailey Turnpike

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers say drivers who use the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Grady County may need to find an alternate route.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to the H.E. Bailey Turnpike following a deadly wreck in the eastbound lanes.

Emergency crews rushed to the rollover accident, which was about 10 miles south of the Spur.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to expect delays or find an alternate route.