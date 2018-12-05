× Building destroyed when garbage truck slams into El Reno bail bonds business

EL RENO, Okla. — An Oklahoma business owner lost his shop after a trash truck slammed into a bail bonds building early Wednesday morning.

After 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a crash at the Connie Holt Bail Bonds, located near Hwy 81 and Foreman.

Witnesses said they saw a pickup truck run a stop sign and then crash into a garbage truck, which slammed into the building.

The owners say thankfully no one was seriously hurt, but they did lose their business.

The fire department said the building wasn’t safe and it was demolished just hours later. Co-owner Bob Ballhorn said he could have been inside during the crash but decided to sleep in on Wednesday.

“I started out the morning waking up at 5 o’clock. I was going to come here to get ready to do a bond and for one reason or another, I told myself to go back to bed. Luckily, missed it by 30 minutes or I would be sitting in that pile of rubbish,” Ballhorn said.

He and his wife plan to rebuild. In the meantime, they are looking to rent out a temporary space.

The accident is still under investigation.