Burger King is offering 1-cent Whoppers ‘at’ McDonald’s

Burger King is using its competitor’s own restaurants as part of a devious new promotion.

Their “Whopper Detour” deal is giving customers Whoppers for a penny. But, and here comes the sneaky part, customers have to be using the Burger King app to order – and be at a McDonald’s.

introducing the #WhopperDetour. order a Whopper for a penny only “at” McDonald’s with the BK app. yes, you read that right. drive near a McDonald’s and use the BK app. no need to go to their drive-thru. get yours before December 12th. see details: https://t.co/qvUSSf4yuQ pic.twitter.com/Tya17Xo7J3 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

Business Insider reports that the Burger King app will recognize the user’s location as being at a McDonalds and unlock the penny deal. After you place an order for the Whopper, the app will “detour” you away from McDonald’s and navigate you to the closest Burger King so you can pick it up.

brb going to McDonald’s — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

The Burger King twitter account puts it like this:

Order a Whopper for a penny only “at” McDonald’s with the BK app. yes, you read that right. drive near a McDonald’s and use the BK app. no need to go to their drive-thru. get yours before December 12th.

The deal starts Tuesday and runs through Dec. 12th. For more information see the Burger King website.