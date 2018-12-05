× Choctaw Nation sending care packages to troops in time for Christmas

DURANT, Okla. – Troops who are serving overseas will soon be receiving something that will brighten their spirits this holiday season.

The Choctaw Nation Veterans Advocacy Department is shipping care packages to troops just in time for Christmas.

Roger Hamill, Deputy Director of Veterans Advocacy, says the care packages include things like lotion, socks and toiletries. While the packages will be arriving in time for Christmas, they say it is something that is constantly being worked on in the Choctaw Nation.

“It’s something we do every three months,” Hamill said. “Veterans Advocacy puts together and mails care packages to military in active war zones.”

The care packages reach about 3,000 troops every year.