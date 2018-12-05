× Commission approves largest contract for highway work in ODOT history

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Transportation Commission voted to award the single largest construction contract in Oklahoma Department of Transportation history.

The contract focuses on the next phase of work on the I-235 corridor in Oklahoma City.

The up to $105 million project will complete the widening of I-235 from north of N. 50th to N.W. 63rd St. and reconstruct the junction of I-235 and I-44 to a multi-level interchange with flyover ramps.

Officials say it is one of the state’s busiest interchanges with about 200,000 vehicles navigating the area each day.