Driver in deadly H.E. Bailey crash arrested on warrant

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an arrest has been made following a deadly crash on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to the H.E. Bailey Turnpike following a deadly wreck in the eastbound lanes.

Emergency crews rushed to the rollover accident, which was about 10 miles south of the Spur.

News 4 has since learned that the driver of the car, Shawn Pugh, is now in jail after he was wanted by law enforcement in Virginia.

Troopers say Pugh hit a semi-truck, which caused his car to roll.

The passenger in the car, Ashley Pugh, died at the scene of the crash.

Right now, it is still unclear what caused the crash and investigators are asking witnesses to come forward if they saw the crash occur.