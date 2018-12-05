× Edmond man allegedly used bogus check to purchase cattle

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man was taken into custody after he allegedly wrote a bogus check in order to purchase cattle.

Officials say 39-year-old Jason Andrew Daniels was arrested on Nov. 29 on an outstanding warrant out of Noble County. The warrant stems from a 2016 incident where Daniels purchased cattle from the Noble County Livestock Market by writing a bogus check.

In October of 2016, Daniels purchased 16 head of cattle and paid with a check for more than $12,000. The livestock market owner tried to cash the check, but it was returned for insufficient funds. The owner told authorities that he contacted Daniels repeatedly over the next three months to try and receive a payment, but Daniels stopped responding to his messages in early 2017.

Daniels was arrested and charged with one felony count of obtaining property by bogus check. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

“Far too often we run across cases where individuals write a bogus check to buy cattle,” said Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brett Wellden. “Most sellers are not set up to finance loans so it can be a big financial hit.”