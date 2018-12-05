Former Tishomingo teacher convicted of lewd acts sentenced

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A former Tishomingo teacher who was found guilty of lewd acts with a minor will spend several years behind bars.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 50, was charged in 2016 after allegedly kissing a 14-year-old boy on two occasions.

The now 16-year-old alleged victim testified that the two kissed one time in a car and another time in the school district’s Alternative Education Building. The boy’s mother and stepfather also testified that they were uncomfortable with how affectionate he and Duncan were, and with the gifts she gave him.

In closing arguments Friday, the state argued the teen’s testimony alone was proof enough that Duncan is guilty. Prosecutors pointed at thousands of texts between Duncan and the boy that included saying “I love you.”

The defense argued there isn’t a shred of evidence to show anything but a supportive friendship, and that ultimately, Duncan didn’t do anything illegal.

After more than two hours of deliberation, the jury sided with the state and found Duncan guilty of lewd acts with a minor.

On Wednesday, Duncan was sentenced to six years in prison, but she will receive credit for time served since her conviction in October.