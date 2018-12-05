Gov. Mary Fallin approves 21 commutation requests

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has approved commutation requests for 21 non-violent offenders.

The 21, whose names were read off one-by-one Wednesday, made it to the final step in a three-stage process by receiving a favorable vote from at least a simple majority of the five-men ever Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

[VIDEO] Families cheer as @GovMaryFallin reads list of 21 applicants recommended for commutation. Fallin: “They will be out today.” @kfor pic.twitter.com/lSA4gAyCcw — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) December 5, 2018

Those being assisted through the commutation campaign are serving 10 years or longer for crimes that now carry lesser punishments following recent reforms approved by voters and legislators.

The 21 offenders were sentenced to a cumulative 349 years of incarceration. Wednesday’s action shaved 306 years off those incarcerated.

Commuted individuals: