× Loaded handgun found in student’s backpack at Edmond North High School

EDMOND, Okla. – A loaded handgun has been found on Wednesday inside of a student’s backpack at Edmond North High, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

In the letter, Edmond North Principal Debreon Davis said school administrators were made aware a student could be in possession of a weapon. They then began an investigation, and the student was taken to the office.

According to Davis, a search of the student’s bag revealed the loaded handgun, which was confiscated, and the student was then taken into custody.

The letter said, during the investigation, the student alleged the weapon was placed in their bag by another student. Administrators as well as Edmond police began a search for that student and discovered he had left the school through the front door.

That student was later taken into custody and is now being questioned by police.

Davis said the student who was found with the weapon made no specific threats toward students or staff at the school.

According to the letter, Edmond police and school administrators are continuing to investigate.

“Safety and security at Edmond North High School is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to protect students and staff,” Davis said in the letter.