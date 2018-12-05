× Man arrested after allegedly assaulting man, leading police on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken into custody on several charges after he allegedly attacked a stranger in Oklahoma City.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, officers were called to a parking lot in the 600 block of S. MacArthur Blvd. following a reported assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he was sitting in his car when a man came to his window and said he owed him money. When the victim said he didn’t know the man, the alleged suspect reportedly hit the victim through the window several times.

The suspect then grabbed the victim’s keys before getting into a truck with Confederate flag covers on the mirrors and front license plate.

A short time later, police spotted a truck matching the description and attempted to pull it over. The driver, who was identified as 36-year-old Floyd Dunn, ended up leading police on a chase before crashing.

When officers searched the truck, they reportedly found 179 grams of methamphetamine.

Dunn was arrested on complaints of robbery by force, trafficking meth and assault and battery.