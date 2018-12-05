Man arrested for stabbing death of Anadarko man

ANADARKO, Okla. – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Anadarko.

On Tuesday morning, officials say 36-year-old Humberto Marron was pronounced dead from an unspecified number of stab wounds minutes after arriving at the Physicians Hospital in Anadarko.

Marron’s death came as a shock to family members.

“This should never have even happened, it`s so unfair,” said Marron’s sister, Jolynn Antonio.

She told News 4 that he wanted to get married, start a family, and had bright hopes for his future.

“He was happy, and he loved his family,” Antonio said. “We loved him, and he was just happy to be around his friends and his family. He was so full of life. I can`t believe that just this morning my brother woke up in this world, and now as the night falls, he’s not here anymore.”

Anadarko police ultimately arrested Emmett McKenzie, Jr. on one count of first-degree murder in connection to Marron's death.

At this point, details about a motive have not been released.