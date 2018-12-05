Man charged in connection to hidden camera found in Starbucks restroom

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities say a man has been charged after a hidden video camera was found in a bathroom at a Starbucks in Moore.

Late last month, authorities announced that a hidden surveillance device had been found at the Starbucks in Moore, located at S.W. 19th and Telephone Rd.

“A customer found a camera in one of the unisex restrooms in Starbucks. While they were using the restroom, they noticed something weird, went and looked at it, found the camera and took it to an employee,” said Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department.

Investigators say a small, motion-activated camera was hidden under a sink and was positioned to shoot toward the toilet in one of the shop’s two restrooms.

“We believe there was the ability to stream it remotely,” said Lewis.

Authorities say the camera was likely in use from Sept. 1 through mid-November.

“It makes me angry, makes you feel violated, not trust in any business,” said Michelle Owens, a Moore resident.

However, police say there is little Starbucks could have done

“It’s not really anything that they could have prevented. It’s an open, public restroom and unfortunately, some sick person decided to violate it,” said Lewis.

The Starbucks manager in Moore declined comment but News 4 talked to Starbucks Corporate Communications in Seattle on the phone. They issued the following statement:

“Our partners (employees) take pride in creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who comes into our stores. As a part of regular store operations, we monitor seating areas and restrooms on a regular basis to identify potential safety or security concerns. We are so grateful to the customers and partners who took action and alerted local authorities.”

This week, the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed four counts of Peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment against Colby Ryan Bramlett.

A preliminary hearing conference is set for Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Cleveland County District Court.