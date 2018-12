× Oklahoma City firefighters battling house fire near Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area near NW 9th and Shartel just before 7 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews that first arrived reported seeing visible smoke and flames.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire.