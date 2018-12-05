Oklahoma community collecting Christmas cards for teen shooting survivor

SPERRY, Okla. – A local community is reaching out to an Oklahoma girl who was the lone survivor of a horrific attack.

Last month, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call from Eddieson Baldridge, who was staying the night at his best friend’s home.

He says he and his best friend, 18-year-old Kayson Toliver, were asleep when he heard some noise on Kayson’s side of the bed.

“I woke up to a light on and [Kayson’s] mom on his side of the bed,” he told KJRH. “She told me, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s when she done it.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

A court affidavit claims the children’s mother, Amy Hall, told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot 16-year-old Kloee Toliver in the head, which woke 14-year-old Nikole Toliver. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver died as a result of their injuries.

Nikole Toliver survived the attack, and is now receiving support from communities across the state.

According to FOX 23, the Sperry community is asking people to show their support for Toliver through Christmas cards.

People are encouraged to give Christmas cards with well-wishes, prayers, gift cards or a simple ‘Merry Christmas’ inside to let her know that she isn’t alone during this tragic time.

Cards will be collected during Thursday’s football game between Sperry High School and Beggs High School. A box for cards will be on the Sperry visitor section side.

Kayson Toliver was a running back for Beggs High School, and Kloee Toliver was a cheerleader.