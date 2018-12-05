Oklahoma teen wins dental treatment with half-court shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - An Oklahoma teenager will be able to give the gift of a new smile after making an amazing shot during a recent basketball game.

During the basketball game between Midwest City and Del City on Tuesday, one teenager was able to try his luck at the half court mark.

During a break in the game, Sebastian Gilbreath was invited onto the court to try to make a half court shot.

Amazingly, he made the bucket and won a complete set of braces from Safari Dental.

Although Gilbreath has a beautiful smile, he will be able to give the $5,000 treatment to a family member of his choice.

Officials with the Mid-Del Public School District told Safari Dental that Gilbreath doesn't even play basketball. Instead, he is a member of the track team.