× OSBI: Man formally charged with murder, arson after body found burned in trailer

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Murder, arson and several other charges have been filed in the death of an Oklahoma man.

On November 15, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in investigating a burned body found in a trailer in Claremore.

The victim was later identified as Ricky Swan, 60.

Through an investigation, officials identified Kevin Foster, 32, as a suspect. He was arrested at his home in Bixby on November 16.

On Tuesday, OSBI said Foster was formally charged in Rogers County District Court with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, desecration of a human corpse, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary II (two counts), disturbing a tombstone and public intoxication.

Foster is being held in the Rogers County Jail on no bond.