OSU professor accused of stalking former student out on bond

STILLWATER, Okla. - A professor at Oklahoma State University is now out of jail on bond. Hugh Crethar is accused of stalking a former graduate student.

The university has since suspended the 53-year-old.

According to court documents, Crethar, who worked in Willard Hall, allegedly harassed the former student.

News 4 talked to another graduate student who agreed to go on camera, but didn't want to be named and said they work closely with their professors and this scares her.

“It can be a little concerning that it happened so close to where I'm at,” the current student said.

Court papers detail the allegations. They said Crethar made multiple lewd comments, proposals and suggestions to the former student between March and November of 2016.

“I was pretty shocked,” the current student said.

Reports also said the victim, identified in court papers as J.G., thought the communications would only get worse if she didn't respond. She was also scared because Crethar controlled her graduate level grades.

OSU released a statement regarding the allegations. They said "Oklahoma State takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. Upon receiving this complaint, the university began a Title IX investigation. The faculty member is suspended from his duties at OSU."

The current student News 4 spoke to said there's a line professors should never cross with students and, if the allegations are true, she said Crethar went too far.

“I think professionalism is a huge, important issue, and you just really have to keep things professional and make sure personal life stays with yourself and making sure that you don't cross those boundaries,” she said.

Despite this incident, the current student said she feels safe at OSU. She's also glad the university sent out an email and talked about the allegations in the classroom.

“I think it's very important to share that information and to really process through it, talk about and make sure people are aware,” she said.

If Crethar is found guilty, he could face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.