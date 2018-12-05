Parents and students alarmed after loaded gun found on Edmond North campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - After a loaded gun was found in a student's bag on the Edmond North campus, students and parents are questioning what can be done to ensure it doesn't happen again.

On Wednesday afternoon, school officials were alerted about the gun.

"We had two students who came forward and reported to an administrator that their friend had been shown a weapon in a bathroom," said Edmond Public Schools public information officer Susan Park-Schlepps. "Two minutes later, another student came forward and said, 'I believe that there is a student that is holding a weapon for another student.'"

The girl with the gun in her lunch bag told police she was holding it for another student. It wasn't long before they learned he had already left the building, so they didn't put the school on lockdown.

The boy was later found and taken into police questioning.

Officials said neither student made any threats, but so far no one has reported why the weapon was brought to the school in the first place.

"I really was surprised about it," said parent Dick Brewster. "I didn`t, I don`t know. I didn`t think Edmond North was a place that would happen. And, you know, with the school shootings, your mind automatically goes that way."

The potential for danger was certainly on the minds of parents.

"At that age, especially in high school, they go through so many changes, and they get depressed, and they think there`s no way out," said grandparent Dee Sporn, "and that`s how they act out."

Even students, who said they're typically only sometimes fearful of guns on campus, said they hope something is done to prevent this from happening again.

"I want to see some metal detectors in the school," said Jett Mizell, "I think that would help out a lot."