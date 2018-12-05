PETA says phrases like ‘bring home the bacon’ comparable to racism, homophobia

Meat-based idioms, like “flogging a dead horse” or “taking the bull by the horns,” can be compared with homophobic and racist language, according to animal rights organization PETA.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” PETA said on Twitter.

The group took to Twitter on Tuesday, offering a graphic showing some possible alternatives to meat-related expressions.

Instead of “kill two birds with one stone,” say “feed two birds with one scone” and, instead of “being the guinea pig,” say “be the test tube,” PETA said.

“Words matter and, as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” it said.

The comparison with racism and homophobia was met with anger on Twitter, with some arguing that PETA was trivializing race and gender issues.

It’s a strong enough statement to say don’t be cruel to animals @peta I’m not saying people are more important than animals, but you appear to be saying that some people are the same as animals, and that’s what racists, homophobes and ableists say. — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) December 5, 2018

Hi, @peta. As someone who has had homophobic slurs shouted at him and seen individuals physically threatened and beaten while anti-LGBTQ epithets were hurled, your stupidity is not even laughable— it is offensive to equate common animal idioms to racism, ableism, or homophobia. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 5, 2018

Others said the animal rights organization was giving vegetarians and vegans a bad name.

Do you ever wonder if PETA is a false flag set up by Big Meat to make everyone hate vegans https://t.co/ImnqNBk9BB — Bert (@bethanyrutter) December 5, 2018

I feel like PETA’s actual mission is to ensure that vegetarians and vegans are never taken seriously. I mean, they go onto compare this language to sexist/racist/homophobic slurs. https://t.co/ZpdagdfufK — James Page (@pagie94) December 5, 2018

PETA’s tweet comes after a UK-based academic argued last month that an increased awareness of vegan issues may lead to new modes of expression.

“Metaphors involving meat could gain an increased intensity if the killing of animals for food becomes less socially acceptable,” Shareena Z. Hamzah of Swansea University wrote in the Conversation. “If veganism forces us to confront the realities of food’s origins, then this increased awareness will undoubtedly be reflected in our language and our literature.”

The legal system is already getting to grips with the subject. It was announced this week that a British employment tribunal will decide whether ethical veganism is a “philosophical belief” that should be afforded the same protections as religion.