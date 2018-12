TULSA, Okla. – He was dressed as Santa, but a Christmas crook turned out to be more of a ‘Grinch’ instead.

Police say the man didn’t want to steal Christmas, but was looking for cash at a Tulsa Walgreens.

The thief, who was armed with a metal pipe, forced the clerk to open the register and took off with the cash drawer.

As for the getaway car, he fled the scene in a blue, four-door sedan.