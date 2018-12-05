× Salvation Army: More than 300 angels have not been adopted off mall Angel Trees; deadline approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army needs your help as more than 300 angels have not been adopted off of the mall Angel Trees.

Officials say you can still stop by the Angel Tree at Penn Square Mall or Quail Springs Mall before December 11 and adopt an Angel from the tree.

The gifts purchased for the children and seniors on the Angel Tree are often the only Christmas gifts they receive.

“Even though our Angels may never know where these gifts come from, the feeling they get on Christmas morning when they open their gifts will stay with them forever,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma. “We ask for the community’s help to ensure no Angel is forgotten this holiday season. Let’s make their Christmas wishes come true.”

Angel Tree families will begin receiving their gifts the week of December 17.

For questions on how you can help, contact Kimmi Ray at 405-246-1126 or via email at kimmi.ray@uss.salvationarmy.org.