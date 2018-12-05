× Sooners Survive Scare From Notre Dame

We’re just a couple of weeks into the college basketball season, but ESPN has already listed Oklahoma as one of it’s “First Four Out” as it pertains to the NCAA tournament.

However the Sooners are off to an excellent start this season and could be climbing back into the good graces of ESPN’s bracketology. The Sooners improved to 7-1 with a win over Notre Dame 85-80 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Christian James scorched the nets with a game high 25 points and ten rounds in the win. He had a lot of help. Harrah native Brady Manek poured in 17 points.

James had only nine points at the half, with the Sooners holding on to a seven point lead. Every time Notre Dame made a push towards the Sooners, they seemed to hit a timely three. And it wasn’t just a couple. Oklahoma drained 15 three’s in the win over the Fighting Irish. OU shot a spicy 52 percent from distance.

OU was holding on to a 82-80 lead with under two minutes to play when James hit an impressive contested three to pretty much seal the contest.

Aaron Calixte added 12 points and Matt Freeman added 11 off the bench in the winning effort. What made the win even more impressive was that Jumani McNeace didn’t play due to a sprained ankle. However, he’s expected back by Saturday when the Sooners host Wichita State inside the Peake at 11 am.