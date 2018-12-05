Students moved from Clinton elementary school amid standoff

CLINTON, Okla. – Authorities in Clinton were involved in a standoff with an alleged suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers with the Clinton Police Department and members of the OHP Tactical Team were involved in a standoff with a suspect along S. 19th St. in Clinton.

Initial reports indicated the standoff was located near Southwest Elementary School.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and students were moved to a safe space.

“Southwest Students are in NO immediate danger, but in cooperation with law enforcement and safety precautions, students are being transported to the Dome. Parents may begin picking students up at 1:00 pm from the Dome. Please DO NOT go to Southwest, go to the Dome,” a note from Clinton Public Schools read.

Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 that the suspect was taken into custody peacefully following the standoff.