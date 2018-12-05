Study from OU Medicine shows why obese patients respond better to immunotherapy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local researchers have found surprising results in the fight against cancer.

As it turns out, those who are obese respond better to immunotherapy.

The study followed patients who underwent immunotherapy at the Stephenson Cancer Center over a four-year-period.

Those who had a body mass index higher than 30 responded better in terms of living longer and in stopping the progression of cancer. Doctors say this is because those who are overweight experience more inflammation, which is a key to success.

The results were consistent with findings from studies at the UC Davis Cancer Center with other experimental models.

“Immunotherapy, medications, work by inducing inflammation to energize the immune cells to fight cancer cells,” said Sami Ibrahimi, M.D., a researcher who participated in the study.

The problem is, only about 20 to 30% of patients respond to immunotherapy, so they are hopeful these results will help them find ways to get others to respond, regardless of their B.M.I.

Researchers with OU Medicine want to stress that obesity still increases your risk of health problems and they are not encouraging you to gain weight.