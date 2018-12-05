× Styx set to perform in Tulsa on Valentine’s Day next year

TULSA, Okla. – Styx is set to perform on Valentine’s Day next year in Tulsa!

Found in Chicago in 1972, the band has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row; 1977’s The Grand Illusion, 1978’s Pieces of Eight, 1979’s Cornerstone, and 1981’s Paradise Theatre.

The band has averaged over 100 shows a year every year since 1999.

They are set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa on February 14, 2019 at 8 p.m.

