× Suspects taken to hospital after chase ends in crash, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two suspects were taken to the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Police say it started late Monday night when they were responding to an assault call near S MacArthur and Reno Ave.

When police attempted to pull over the suspects, they took off and police initiated a pursuit.

The suspects crashed near NW 10th and Lee. Both had to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.