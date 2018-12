Sweet gesture: George W. Bush seen giving Michelle Obama candy at memorial service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -The hilltop cathedral in Washington filled Wednesday with recollections of George H.W. Bush as a modest but mighty president, a man whose characteristic humility was belied one final time with all the pageantry of a state funeral.

"He valued character over pedigree and he was not a cynic. He looked for the good in everybody, and usually he found it," President George W. Bush told 3,000 political leaders and family members who were congregating at the National Cathedral to say goodbye. "To us, he was close to perfect."

Christian hymns echoed through the cathedral's limestone arches, sung and played by military orchestras and choirs. There was more laughter than tears in the pews, a reflection of a long life lived in the company of good friends and family.

"He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts in love with his heart for the citizens of our country," George W. Bush said, describing his father as a man who preferred steaks and vodka martinis over broccoli and who lived life at two settings: "full throttle and sleep."

When the tears did come, it was when Bush was remembered as a family man who doted on the large brood who filled the first several rows of the sanctuary.

"He was the best father a son or daughter could have," the younger President Bush said, his eyes welling up and his voice quaking.

He was one of the five living US commanders-in-chief at the event; Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama all attended along with President Donald Trump. It's theĀ first time all five men have convened face-to-faceĀ since Trump took office.

The younger Bush, seated with his family instead of with his fellow presidents, seemed to break the unease when he handed Michelle Obama a candy -- the same gesture he extended to her in September at the funeral of Sen. John McCain.

For the last two days, Americans both powerful and ordinary have filed past Bush's flag-draped casket in the Capitol Rotunda, paying their respects to a man who oversaw the end of the Cold War but who suffered defeat after one term.

"He was our shield in danger's hour," Jon Meacham, the presidential historian, said in his eulogy. "An imperfect man, he left us a more perfect union."

Unlike some of his predecessors, Bush told advisers he did not want his ceremony to drag on endlessly, mindful of attendees' time. Ninety minutes were blocked off, though typically these events extend past the allotted span.

"He told me I only had 10 minutes. He was direct about it. It wasn't even funny," said former Sen. Alan Simpson, whose eulogy provided comic relief to an otherwise solemn service.

In the crowd sat Jordan's King, Britain's Prince of Wales, Germany's Chancellor and Poland's President, a reflection of a foreign policy hailed as measured and based in core American values.

"Let me tell you -- when George Herbert Walker Bush was President of the United States, every single head of government in the world knew that they were dealing with a gentleman -- a genuine leader -- one who was distinguished, resolute and brave," said former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Bush's casket will return eventually to his adopted hometown of Houston on the military aircraft known as Air Force One when a president is aboard.

He'll be buried in his family plot at Texas A&M University in College Station on Thursday.