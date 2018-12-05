Thunder Mount Historic Comeback Win in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul George called the night, "Special." That was an understatement. It turned out to be historic.

OKC pulled off the largest comeback in Thunder franchise history trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half to the Brooklyn Nets, only to win, 114-112.

The Thunder jumped out to an early lead picking up where they left off in their win against Detroit. However, that changed by the end of the first. The Nets put up 36 in the second to OKC's 22 which gave them a 62-46 halftime lead.

Allen Crabbe couldn't be contained. He hit seven three pointers en route to a 22 point night. In fact, six Nets finished in double figures. The Nets shoot the fifth most three's in the NBA and they acted like it taking 36 of them and hitting 15.

But in the third, with the Thunder down 23, Paul George took over and became a one man wrecking crew. PG13 hit three, after three, after three. Then Russell Westbrook fed him with an unreal alley-oop. OKC whittled their way back. Even when Paul George missed, he would get the rebound and then hit a runner and a foul. OKC trailed by one after he hit an impressive twisting layup in the lane.

Throughout his career, Paul George has built a reputation for not being able to hit game winners. He erased that notion. Trailing by one, George his a three to give the Thunder a 114-112 lead.

The Nets would get one final chance to win, but couldn't convert as the Thunder escaped with their fourth straight win, 114-112.

Paul George finished with 47 points, one off of his career high, he also added 15 boards. George went 15-27, 6-13 from three and 11 of 14 from the stripe. He scored 25 of his 47 in the fourth quarter alone and 35 in the second half.

He wasn't the only one who had a historic evening. Russell Westbrook dropped a state line fit for a hall of famer. 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds. With those numbers Westbrook moved to third all-time on the triple-doubles list notching the 108th of his career. Westbrook passed Jason Kidd for that third place spot. Wesbtook trails only Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson on the career triple-double list.

Next up for the Thunder, they close out their three game road trip Friday against the Chicago Bulls who just fired their head coach Fred Hoiberg.