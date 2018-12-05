Trooper charged with strangulation terminated from OHP

YUKON, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man accused of domestic abuse will no longer be a trooper with the department.

Nicholaus Oliver, 36, was arrested in August after police said he assaulted a woman. Oliver was charged with one count of domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to a police report, the victim told police she was sitting on the edge of her bed when Oliver grabbed her by the upper arm “with both hands and shook her.”

The report goes on to state Oliver “then reached down on the side of the bed for what she (victim) thought was a loaded 12 gauge that was placed under the bed.” However, Oliver allegedly “came up with a charger cord and placed it to her throat for a brief moment” and then mumbled “things would be worse next time as he walked away.”

According to police, an infant was lying in a crib next to the bed when the incident took place.

In the same police report, officers also noted Oliver claimed he and the alleged victim were never in a fight that August night. He told police several times they “never spoke once he got home.”

The Oklahoma Department of Safety confirmed to News 4 in November that Oliver had been on paid administrative leave since January for an unrelated incident, which is the subject of an internal investigation. We’re told the details of that are confidential.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a statement to News 4 in November, Oliver's attorney, Gary James, said:

"Nick Oliver is innocent of this charge. The charge stems from an allegation that has no supporting evidence. The allegation came about during a breakup of a relationship that Nick was then involved. The individual making this claim has a history of making false claims of abuse in several previous relationships."

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say that Oliver has received his termination notice, which goes into effect on Friday. They say he will not return to active duty.