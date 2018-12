× University president to be featured on NBC’s ‘Jeopardy!’

TULSA, Okla. – He’s a doctor, a writer, a university president and now a game-show contestant.

Dr. John Henning Schumann is the president of University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, and loves trivia of all kinds.

He’s now a contestant on NBC’s ‘Jeopardy!’

The episode featuring Schumann will air next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on KFOR.