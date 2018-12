× Want to lose weight? Free Total Wellness classes enrolling now in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Why wait until the New Year to make health a priority?

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is enrolling now for its free Total Wellness classes, an interactive weight loss program for adults. Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks, and the goal is for everyone to lose 5% of their body fat.

Locations are as follows:

Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., – Tuesdays 5:15 – 6:15 PM January 15 – March 5

Maps 3 Senior Center, 11501 N. Rockwell Ave., – Thursdays 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM January 17 – March 7

Cole Community Center, 4400 N.W. Expressway- Tuesday 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM January 22- March 12

Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., – Wednesdays 9:00 – 10:00 AM January 23 – March 13

Midwest City Library, 8143 E. Reno Avenue, – Wednesdays 5:15 – 6:15 PM January 16 – March 6

Edmond Rec. Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr., – Thursdays 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM January 24 – March 14

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Saturday 10:00 AM- 11:00AM January 19- March 9

Spanish Class: Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Thursdays 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM January 24- March 14.