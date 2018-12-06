Class A and B State Championships Handed Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather forced the OSSAA to move the class 2A, A and B state football championship games to Thursday, but it didn't make those contests any less intense.

In Class A, Tonkawa squared off with Christian Heritage Academy. It was somewhat of a David vs. Goliath match up. Tonkawa, who played the role of Goliath, has six state championships in their illustrious history. As for CHA, they were David, looking for their first every state football title. That game proved that defense really does win championships.

As for Class B, the eight man ranks didn't disappoint either. Contrasting styles faced off. Power run power Shattuck battled with passing prowess Regent Prep. Shattuck has won 10 football state titles in the last twenty years. They looked to add to that in a high scoring affair.

Dylan Buckingham has all the highlights from the final football games of the high school season around the state in the video above.

In Class 2A, Sperry beat Beggs 35-14 to win the state championship.