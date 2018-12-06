× Death Cab for Cutie to perform in Oklahoma City in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular American indie rock band is set to perform in Oklahoma City next spring!

Death Cab For Cutie, formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, will have a performance at The Criterion on April 6, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $32 and go on sale December 7 at 10 a.m. CST.

The Criterion is located at 500 E Sheridan Ave.

Click here for more information.