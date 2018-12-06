Death Cab for Cutie to perform in Oklahoma City in 2019

BURBANK, CA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Ben Gibbard, Zac Rae, and Dave Depper of Death Cab For Cutie perform during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Death Cab For Cutie at iHeartRadio Theater on August 16, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
BURBANK, CA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Ben Gibbard, Zac Rae, and Dave Depper of Death Cab For Cutie perform during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Death Cab For Cutie at iHeartRadio Theater on August 16, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular American indie rock band is set to perform in Oklahoma City next spring!
Death Cab For Cutie, formed in Bellingham, Washington in 1997, will have a performance at The Criterion on April 6, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $32 and go on sale December 7 at 10 a.m. CST.
The Criterion is located at 500 E Sheridan Ave.
Click here for more information.