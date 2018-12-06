× DEQ seeking information after sixteen 55-gallon drums containing unidentified liquids found at OKC property

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is seeking information in an illegal dumping case in Oklahoma City.

According to the DEQ, sixteen 55-gallon drums containing unidentified liquids were placed at a property located at 3400 NE 4th St.

It is believed the drums were dumped on November 21 and found the next morning.

Samples of the materials contained in the drums have been collected by investigators and sent to the State Environmental Laboratory for analysis. Investigators are currently following up on several leads from evidence gathered at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the case should contact Investigator Michael Freeman of DEQ’s Criminal Investigation Unit, at (405) 702-1176. Callers may remain anonymous.