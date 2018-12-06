× Four State Players Named Walter Camp All-Americans

Four players from the state of Oklahoma were named to the Walter Camp All-America Team on Thursday.

Oklahoma guard Ben Powers was named first team on offense, as was Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger, who played at Kingfisher High School.

OU quarterback Kyler Murray and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace were named to the second team offense.

The Walter Camp All-America Team is the first of five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA, which factors into calculating the consensus All-America team.

The other four will be released over the next week.